Beyond the monsters and our friendly explorer, Walt, Yaesha is deathly quiet. But one statue among the many that want to kill you still speaks. Here’s how to talk to the indecipherable broken statue in Remnant 2.

Recommended Videos

What to Do with the Broken Statue in Remnant 2

As you traverse the Ancient Canopy, you may stumble across a broken statue pinned beneath the rubble. Speak to it, and you’ll find that the statue is indecipherable. But not for long!

To speak with the indecipherable statue in Remnant 2, you’ll first need to speak to Lydusa. An encounter with Lydusa is inevitable if you’re playing through the Forgotten Kingdom’s main campaign. Simply defeat the first boss in the first dungeon you encounter, and you’ll find yourself in the Abandoned Citadel.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Pull the lever in front of the checkpoint. This will lower the tower in the Ancient Canopy. Take the elevator down, then make a left at the now-lowered tower to find yourself in The Bloodless Throne. It’s here, in The Bloodless Throne, that you’ll find Lydusa.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Lydusa will curse you and make you capable of understanding her speech, which is a language she shares with all stone creatures.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you’ve encountered Lydusa, return to the Ancient Canopy and speak to the broken, indecipherable statue in Remnant 2. Without giving its dialogue away too much, suffice it to say that this statue really, really hates the Pan. Stay non-hostile and inform it that all the Pan are dead. It will accept that its mission is completed and resign itself to a happy death.

Screenshots by The Escapist

It will disintegrate, and where its body once was, you’ll be able to get a brand new DLC-exclusive amulet, the Stoneshaper’s Chisel.

Amulet Effect Stoneshaper’s Chisel After not using the primary fire of a weapon for 10 seconds, all damage is increased by 25%. Primary fire of a weapon instantly cancels the effect.

Of course, that’s not the only secret the Ancient Canopy is hiding. It’s here that you can get the Invoker Archetype and turn an egg into a gun. Or into eggnog, your choice.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more