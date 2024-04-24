How to Get the Invoker in Remnant 2

The Invoker is the very definition of fun, and you can get it pretty early in the DLC. Here’s how to get the Invoker Archetype in Remnant 2.

How to Get the Invoker Archetype in Remnant 2

If there’s one thing Gunfire Games knows how to do, it’s make good games. Not only is the Invoker easily the most enjoyable archetype in Remnant 2, but getting it is absolutely silly. And you can do it very early on in the DLC. To unlock the Invoker, you’ll need to get the Old Flute hidden in the Ancient Canopy Zone and take it to Wallace to be fixed. For a more in-depth explanation, read on.

First, you’ll need to have the Forgotten Kingdom DLC for Remnant 2. You won’t be able to unlock this DLC in adventure mode until you’ve completed Yaesha in your game at least once. With those fundamentals covered, the next steps are equally straightforward.

You’ll need to progress through the main campaign of the Forgotten Kingdom DLC until you’ve defeated the Cinderclad Monolith. This is the second main campaign boss, and you’ll encounter it at the end of the Deserted Atelier. Once you’ve defeated this bullet hell boss, the portal will take you back to the Ancient Canopy zone, where you’ll find Walt examining the second mural to your left and a lever that will lower the tower that’s at the heart of this area in front of you.

With the tower now fully accessible, take the elevator behind you back to the lower level of Ancient Canopy. The elevator and the path before you will lead into the tower, which has a set of stairs that descend. Follow the stairs down until you reach the ground floor, then exit through the door. From here, you’ll have to carefully jump down to the ground to reach the very bottom of the recess. Once you do, you’ll find a door in the outer wall surrounding the tower.

This door will lead you into a corridor and eventually into a room that’s full of sand. Arrows will periodically shoot from the wall across the room. For traps, I always recommend equipping the Black Cat Band, as it will stop you from dying to fatal damage once. You really don’t want to die here while trying to get the Invoker in Remnant 2, as it’s a long way back to this room. You can buy the Black Cat Band from Reggie in Ward 13 after dying 13 times.

To get the Invoker Archetype in Remnant 2, you’ll need to go to the far back right corner of the room. However, it’s worth noting that the Disciple Armor is in the next room, and it’s very much worth the effort of grabbing. It only requires the extra effort of slogging over a few extra meters

Once you’ve reached the far back right corner of the room, you’ll see that there are two piles of sand. Stand between these piles of sand and wait.

You may have to wait up to five minutes. Eventually, the sand will suck you under and kill you. But never fear – you’ll wake up in the room below the sand pit room, and it’s here you’ll find an altar with an Old Flute.

Take the Old Flute to Wallace in Ward 13, and he’ll give you the restored flute, which will unlock the Invoker Archetype. The Invoker is perhaps the most useful archetype in the DLC, as it offers a range of skills that inflict status effects and damage in a generous area of effect. This is perfect for the Traveler, as many of the bosses you’ll fight are in small arenas.

And that’s how to get the Invoker in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

