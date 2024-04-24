What to Do With the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2

If you see an egg, steal it, and convince someone to cook it. Here’s what you’ll need to do with the giant Kuri Kuri egg in Remnant 2.

Who Should You Give the Kuri Kuri Bird Egg to in Remnant 2? – Answered

If you’ve traversed Yaesha, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled across a giant bird and its nest. But in the Forgotten Kingdom DLC, we actually get to see what this bird’s egg looks like. It’s massive! Found off the beaten track in the Ancient Canopy of the Glittering Grotto, the giant Kuri Kuri egg is one of a kind. And if you read its description, you get a hint of what to do with it.

Bring the Kuri Kuri egg to Ward 13. Then, approach the man beside the cooking pots beside the giant wardstone. If no one’s beside the wardstone, bide your time or do laps around the courtyard until a man approaches the pot and begins stirring.

Speak to him, and he’ll lament the lack of creativity and novelty he gets to express in his job. Offer up the Kuri Kuri egg and he’ll be egg-cited about the chance to cook something new. But it’ll take him some time to get the dish ready. Head to a new world and conquer a dungeon or part of the campaign. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to just load back into Ward 13.

Once you do return, the chef will then tell you he needs an “out of this world spice”. The spice he’s referring to is none other than Ambit Ember, a nasty but potent consumable that can be crafted at the Drzyr Replicator in N’erud for 200 scrap… Or purchased from Reggie for 200 scrap.

I highly recommend purchasing it from Reggie if you don’t have Ambit Ember in your inventory, as Reggie’s only a yard away from the pot in Ward 13, sitting in the nearby chair. Once you’ve given the chef the spice, you’ll need to complete a dungeon or mission again before you can move on to the next step.

For the next step, our dear chef won’t be done cooking until you’ve completed a major campaign mission. I defeated the entire Forgotten Kingdom campaign before I was able to progress this quest. Once you are able to progress, the chef will request a new ingredient: a Sweet Leaf. Sweet Leaf can be found in Yaesha, sold by Walt. Walt will move around based on where you’re at in the campaign. But if you’re struggling to find him, reroll the campaign and find him again at Glittering Grotto where you first started.

Complete a campaign mission or kill a ton of monsters and return to the chef. This time, he’ll request something with a kick. This is Mudtooth’s Tonic, and you can purchase it from Mudtooth by the cooking pot for a mere 500 scrap.

Do so, and you’ll get your long-awaited reward – Egg Drink. Yeah, that’s what it’s really called.

Concoction Item Description Egg Drink Increases Dodge Weight Threshold by 10. Lasts 60 minutes and will stay in effect after death. Only one Concoction may be active at a time.

Once you’ve unlocked the Egg Drink, which is honestly just eggnog, you can purchase it from Mudtooth at any time for 500 scrap.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

