How to Get Thorn in Remnant 2

Sure, a bird puked it up. But a gun's a gun.
Published: Apr 25, 2024

Eggnog or a weapon that shoots literal exploding thorns? The choice is easy. Here’s how to get Thorn in Remnant 2.

How to Find Thorn in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is a game that’s all about choice, then rerolling your adventure so you can make a different choice. In this case, the choice you’ll need to make relates to the Kuri Kuri Egg, which is essential for getting the Thorn long gun in Remnant 2. Here’s what you need to do.

First, find the Kuri Kuri Egg. It will be located in the Abandoned Canopy or Glittering Grove, and you can find it almost immediately upon starting the Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

image of map that shows the location of the kuri kuri egg in Remnant 2
Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Kuri Kuri Egg will be located in a large nest, its mother nowhere in sight. Get close enough to the egg to examine it, but don’t pick it up. Just leave it be and walk away! You’ll know you’ve successfully “seen” it if it appears on your mini map as an orange dot. Now, you’ll just need to continue on with the game.

Image of the Kuri Kuri egg in Remnant 2
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Defeat the second campaign boss (for me, that was the Cinderclad Monolith, but it’ll depend on what dungeons you roll) and return to the nest in the Glittering Grove. The nest will now be occupied by the massive Kuri Kuri, who will be non-hostile, unless you get too close. When she sees you, she’ll vomit up the Regurgitated Spiny Sac, which you can use to craft Thorn back in Ward 13. If she’s still not in the nest, continue through the campaign as normal until you get the Cherished Fracture.

Image of the Kuri Kuri bird in Remnant 2
Screenshot by The Escapist.

And that’s literally it! It’s a much easier process than getting the Egg Drink, which is the alternative use for the Kuri Kuri egg. Thorn’s also a fantastic long gun. Try pairing it with the Detonation Trigger amulet and the Amplifier trait for some truly explosive results.

WeaponItem Description
ThornFires homing needles which deal 5 Explosive Damage after sticking for 2s. When 5 needles are stuck in a target at once, BLOWBACK triggers, dealing 50 Explosive Damage instead.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Post Tag:
Remnant 2
