The Wizarding World is filled with plenty of fantastic beasts and mythical creatures, and Hogwarts Legacy delivers by giving players the chance to meet, train, and breed a number of magical animals. But in order to make the most out of your in-game pets and beasts, it’s important for Hogwarts Legacy players to first understand how to tame them.

Players Can Tame Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy by Following Several Sidequests

To learn how to tame beasts, it only makes sense that the first stop for players will be the Beasts Class, which is taught by Professor Howin. After the first lesson, you will complete a number of additional quests including meeting Poppy Sweeting, an animal-loving Hufflepuff, to get the proper feed and creature brush to befriend beasts.

Players will also need to tackle several sidequests from Deek and complete the sidequest “The Elf, the Nab-Sack, and the Loom,”which introduces players to the Room of Requirement. Once you have access, the Room of Requirement will be home to the Vivarium, where you house and raise all those mythical creatures.

With the Vivarium open, you can go explore the wilderness to coax beasts into friendship and tame them. The best place to discover beasts is in dens, which are notated on the map by a large paw print. When you see a beast, just use the Nab Sack to tame them!

That’s everything you need to know about how to tame beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. But there’s one type of beast you won’t want to tame in the game: the spiders, and if spiders freak you out, we might be able to help with some spider mods.