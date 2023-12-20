Finding an advantage over your opponent in Fortnite can be the difference between a loss and a win. Here’s how to turn Visual Sound Effects on in Fortnite and why you should.

How to Turn Visual Sound Effects On in Fortnite

For those unfamiliar with Visual Sound Effects, they appear as small icons on the screen that let players know what’s going on around them. They range from chest icons that reveal where nearby loot is to footsteps that clue players in on where to expect their enemy to push from.

If that sounds enticing, here are a list of steps on how to turn on Visual Sound Effects in Fortnite:

Click the start button to open the Social menu. Scroll down to the cog icon and click it. Choose Settings, move over one icon, and select Audio. Scroll down to Visualize Sound Effects and make sure it’s on.

Related: When Does the Current Fortnite Season End?

Why You Should Turn Visual Sound Effects On in Fortnite

It may be jarring at first to see all these icons on the screen, but they help a lot more than they hinder. For starters, as mentioned previously, they help with looting. Sometimes, it can be difficult to figure out where a chest is in a house, but Visual Sound Effects give players a good idea of what floor to look on.

And when it comes to fights, footsteps are a big help, as players will no longer be able to sneak around. However, the biggest reason to turn Visual Sound Effects on is the gunshot icon. Whenever a player shoots in another player’s direction, an icon will appear that shows where the bullets are coming from. And the same applies even when players aren’t involved in a fight, as gunshots farther away on the map will also register. Those icons will give players a good grasp on the battle and help them decide whether to third-party or not.

Visual Sound Effects even work for those who prefer LEGO Fortnite over Battle Royale. In the LEGO mode, the icons help locate creatures like Skeletons, Spiders, and Wolves, even when they’re not going after a player’s Minifigure.