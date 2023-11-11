How to Unlock and Beat Dungeons in Warcraft Rumble

Among the activities you can get up to in Warcraft Rumble, unlocking and beating dungeons provides a range of permanent boosts to your army. If you’re curious about dungeons and how to access and overcome them in Warcraft Rumble, here’s a guide to help.

How Dungeons Work in Warcraft Rumble

Like in World of Warcraft, dungeons in Warcraft Rumble are replayable content starring iconic enemies and bosses from the classic era of the MMO. Inside them, you can organize your Leader and contingent of Minis to challenge an assortment of deadly mobs. With the help of Relics selected before running a dungeon, you’ll enjoy various bonuses like additional damage under specific conditions or buffs to your Leader to complement the playstyle of your army.

Dungeons also rotate weekly and will feature different World of Warcraft Factions. Due to this rotation, your chosen Leader will regularly change, which forces you to adapt and learn different army types.

Furthermore, each dungeon consists of three maps you must conquer to achieve victory, and if you ever get defeated during a run, you must start over from the beginning. For all the trouble, you’ll acquire Army Upgrades for your deck slots based on the Leader you completed the dungeon with. For instance, one Mini could receive a bonus trait, or units will gain bonus levels depending on their placement on a deck.

How to Unlock Dungeons in Warcraft Rumble

By simply playing Warcraft Rumble through its multiple classic World of Warcraft landscapes, you’ll eventually gain access to challenge dungeons. Specifically, after beating Raene Wolfrunner and collecting your 30th Sigil, dungeons will unlock.

You can start dungeons through the “Events” tab at the bottom of your home page, then select the green Colosseum area on the next screen. At this time, players can only challenge dungeons solo, but thankfully, they’re free and don’t require any in-game costs to do so.

Tips to Beat Dungeons in Warcraft Rumble

As mentioned, dungeons are broken up across three maps, each with different mobs/bosses to tangle with and overcome. Not to mention, maps may have unique layouts and mechanics you’ll have to keep in mind while playing. One massive tip to beat dungeons effectively is to tap on enemy units and bosses to learn about them, which allows you to plan a strategy with the army you have.

Also, consider the map’s layout since some units benefit from boosts when next to allies. Frankly, if it’s your first time, you won’t know off the top of your head the best synergy between certain Leaders and units. Don’t be afraid to fail and experiment with different tactics.