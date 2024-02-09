How to Unlock Every New Weapon & Attachment in MW3 Season 2

The start of a new season means that there are plenty of new toys to use in battle. Here’s how to unlock every new weapon and attachment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2.

How to Unlock Every New Weapon in MW3 Season 2

As is tradition at this point, the beginning of a new season brings with it a wealth of new options for players who may have grown tired of the armory. Season 2 introduces a total of four additional weapons to the game, three of which are firearms. The fourth is unique in that it’s a melee weapon that’s yet to be seen in Modern Warfare 3.

BP50 : A weapon that’s already generating plenty of buzz amongst the community due to its impressive recoil, this bullpup assault rifle can be unlocked in Sector B7 of the Battle Pass. Just do yourself a favor and use your mobility to get in nice and close before you fire the BP50. At long ranges, it won’t be as consistent as you’d like.

: A weapon that’s already generating plenty of buzz amongst the community due to its impressive recoil, this bullpup assault rifle can be unlocked in Sector B7 of the Battle Pass. Just do yourself a favor and use your mobility to get in nice and close before you fire the BP50. At long ranges, it won’t be as consistent as you’d like. RAM-9 : An SMG that’s rising through the ranks as many players’ favorite weapon in MW3, the RAM-9 can be unlocked through Sector B6 of the Battle Pass. While it may kick like a mule, its firing speed is fantastic for close-quarters encounters.

: An SMG that’s rising through the ranks as many players’ favorite weapon in MW3, the RAM-9 can be unlocked through Sector B6 of the Battle Pass. While it may kick like a mule, its firing speed is fantastic for close-quarters encounters. SOA Subverter : A fantastic Battle Rifle that’s effective for both long and mid-range fights, you can unlock the Subverter through Weekly Challenges. Be prepared to hang back if you want to use this weapon in its optimal firing environment: Its fire rate is slow, but with a high accuracy and decent damage per shot, it should work wonders in the hands of an accomplished sniper.

: A fantastic Battle Rifle that’s effective for both long and mid-range fights, you can unlock the Subverter through Weekly Challenges. Be prepared to hang back if you want to use this weapon in its optimal firing environment: Its fire rate is slow, but with a high accuracy and decent damage per shot, it should work wonders in the hands of an accomplished sniper. Soulrender: The first sword to be added to MW3, players will need to wait until the mid-season update to unlock this weapon through a currently unconfirmed Battle Pass Sector. Decent manoeuvrability and damage-per-swing should ensure that it sees some play, but it’s unclear whether it can outpace some of the faster melee weapons.

How to Unlock Every New Attachment in MW3 Season 2

If the new guns don’t tickle your fancy, you can instead opt for some impressive attachments in Season 2 that can fundamentally change the way some weapons function.

JAK Tyrant 762 : A conversion kit for the Longbow that swaps out the magazine and receiver for an option that takes 7.62mm rounds, turning the sniper into an even more deadly weapon. Unlocked through Weekly Challenges.

: A conversion kit for the Longbow that swaps out the magazine and receiver for an option that takes 7.62mm rounds, turning the sniper into an even more deadly weapon. Unlocked through Weekly Challenges. JAK Burnout : Another conversion kit, this attachment significantly increases the fire rate of the Holger 26 at the cost of recoil due to an overheated barrel. It can be unlocked via the Battle Pass after the mid-season update.

: Another conversion kit, this attachment significantly increases the fire rate of the Holger 26 at the cost of recoil due to an overheated barrel. It can be unlocked via the Battle Pass after the mid-season update. JAK Backsaw Kit : A bit of a ridiculous attachment for the Holger 556, the Backsaw Kit provides the weapon with a larger magazine and dual barrels, doubling the rate of fire by shooting two bullets at once. We’re not entirely sure about the downside yet, but one has to imagine accuracy takes a knock. It’s unlocked through a Weekly Challenge.

: A bit of a ridiculous attachment for the Holger 556, the Backsaw Kit provides the weapon with a larger magazine and dual barrels, doubling the rate of fire by shooting two bullets at once. We’re not entirely sure about the downside yet, but one has to imagine accuracy takes a knock. It’s unlocked through a Weekly Challenge. JAK Limb Ripper : Gears of War, anyone? Unlocked through a Weekly Challenge, this attachment can be equipped to any weapon that can take an underbarrel launcher, and it’s effectively just a minor chainsaw that can slice and dice opponents.

: Gears of War, anyone? Unlocked through a Weekly Challenge, this attachment can be equipped to any weapon that can take an underbarrel launcher, and it’s effectively just a minor chainsaw that can slice and dice opponents. JAK Maglift Kit : Providing the Haymaker with an increased magazine and binary trigger, you can expect some serious increases to RPM and sustained fire. It’s unlocked through a Weekly Challenge.

: Providing the Haymaker with an increased magazine and binary trigger, you can expect some serious increases to RPM and sustained fire. It’s unlocked through a Weekly Challenge. JAK Outlaw-277 Kit : An attachment for the BAS-B that turns the weapons into a lever-action rifle, you’ll have to sacrifice speed for improved accuracy. It’s unlocked through a Weekly Challenge.

: An attachment for the BAS-B that turns the weapons into a lever-action rifle, you’ll have to sacrifice speed for improved accuracy. It’s unlocked through a Weekly Challenge. JAK Glassless Optic: Compatible with most weapons, this attachment provides your weapon with a red-dot optic without needing to equip a sight on the weapon itself. It’s unlocked through Weekly Challenges.

And that’s how to unlock every new weapon and attachment in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.