While most of this game’s base roster of fighters is playable from the start, there is one notable exception. Here’s how to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1).

A fan-favorite character who hasn’t been playable in the franchise in nearly 20 years, Havik is a welcome and overdue addition to MK1’s roster. Here’s the story behind Havik and how to unlock the decaying degenerate in the 2023 game.

Who Is Havik in MK1?

Havik stands in a forest

Introduced in 2004’s Mortal Kombat: Deception, Havik is from the Chaosrealm and seeks to spread chaos throughout reality. Before Mortal Kombat 1, Havik’s most recent playable appearance was in 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, where he is soundly defeated in the story mode by the demigod Taven. Havik receives a passing mention in 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11 story mode, though he does not appear as a playable character.

In the new timeline created by Fire God Liu Kang in MK1, the Chaosrealm is replaced by the Orderrealm, which obsessively maintains order through totalitarian means. Disillusioned by this regime, Havik dedicates his life to creating chaos in open defiance to the Orderrealm, eventually allying himself with Quan Chi. When Quan Chi and the forces loyal to Titan Shang Tsung go to war with Liu Kang’s loyalists, Havik is disfigured by Scorpion and swears revenge. A post-credits scene to story mode hints at a larger role for Havik as a Titan iteration of the character arrives in this timeline.

How Do You Unlock Havik in MK1?

Havik stands next to Sarena

In order to play as Havik, players have to complete MK1‘s story mode in its entirety, which runs for 15 chapters in all. It doesn’t matter which difficulty level is chosen, which character is selected to play through the final chapter, nor if the player lost any fights over the course of their playthrough. Upon the completion of the chapter, emerging triumphant from the final battle against Titan Shang Tsung, the player is gifted several bonuses, including Dragon Krystals and Havik as a playable character. For those uninterested in playing through story mode, players can purchase Havik for $7.99.

Once unlocked, Havik can be used in any of the major MK1 game modes, including Invasions, online multiplayer modes, training modes, and single-player towers. Havik has his own set of customizable skins, items, and taunts that players can equip. For players who return to story mode can now use Havik in the final chapter, albeit not the Titan Havik that appears in the post-credits scene.