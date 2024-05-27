How To Unlock Ms. Mowz In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

While you can have six different party members join you in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, there are actually seven partners that can tag along with you during your adventures. The last partner, Ms. Mowz, is actually an unlockable character. Here’s how you unlock her and her abilities.

How To Unlock Ms. Mowz in Paper Mario

In order to unlock Ms. Mowz, you’ll have to wait until after you have completed Chapter 4. After that, head over to the Trouble Center and you’ll see a quest from a person called ??? asking for help finding an Elusive Badge. Once you accept the request, head to the roof of Zess T.’s house next to the Badge Shop and you’ll find Ms. Mowz waiting for you there. She’ll task you with finding a badge hidden somewhere in Hooktail Castle where you fought Hooktail.

Make your way back to Hooktail Castle and head up to the room you fought Hooktail in. Upon entry, you’ll see… nothing. However, if you go to the center of the room and use Flurrie’s ability, a treasure chest will appear containing the badge you’re looking for, an Attack FX B badge! Once you have it, return it to Ms. Mowz and she will officially join your party!

Ms. Mowz’s Ability Explained

Outside of combat, Ms. Mowz can sniff out treasure, which can be useful in tracking down cleverly hidden star pieces. In combat, Ms. Mowz has two moves to start with – Love Slap and Kiss Thief. Love Slap is a relatively weak move that won’t do much damage, but it has the benefit of bypassing enemy defenses, which can be useful in the late game. As for Kiss Thief, it will allow Ms. Mowz to steal from an enemy. Most of the time you’ll just get a coin, but there are times it can be quite useful and snag you a badge!

Once you power her up, Ms. Mowz will unlock two additional moves – Tease and Smooch. Tease can confuse enemies and Smooch can have Ms. Mowz recover 10 HP for Mario at the cost of 10 FP. While her HP and attack are relatively low, when used as a support unit, Ms. Mowz can be a viable partner to have for the second half of the game.

And that’s how you unlock Ms. Mowz in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door! If you’re after more guides or information on The Thousand-Year Door, we have you covered.

