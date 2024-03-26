How to Unlock the Mini-Forge in Stardew Valley 1.6

With a new update comes new crafting tools and hours of additional gameplay in Stardew Valley. These new crafting tools are not so easy to unlock as they are hidden behind a master challenge. One of these new tools in Stardew Valley is the Mini-Forge, so let’s look at how to get it.

Recommended Videos

Upgrading tools is a must if players want to explore every facet of Stardew Valley. The best way to upgrade tools would be to visit the Forge in Volcano Dungeon or take a trip to Clint. But for those who are tired of making the trip or don’t want to spend a ton of money, update 1.6 introduces a new option: the Mini-Forge. Save time and money by creating your own forging area on your farm.

How to Get the Mini-Forge in Stardew Valley 1.6

Screenshot via The Escapist

To unlock the recipe for the Mini-Forge, players first need to unlock Combat Mastery in the Mastery Cave. The Mastery Cave is in the Cindersap Forest, south of the farm. Here, Grandpa has left his best tips, tools, and items for players to find. However, they must max their skill levels in each of the following for the cave to open.

Farming

Mining

Fishing

Foraging

Combat

Once inside, players will start amassing Master Points which will go towards unlocking the Mastery versions of the skills above. Players can unlock the Mastery skills in any order, but the number of points required to unlock additional Mastery skills will increase with each one. When unlocked, each Mastery will contain an item or recipe for the players.

Players will need the following items to craft the Mini-Forge.

5x Dragon Tooth

10x Iron Bar

10x Gold Bar

5x Iridium Bar

Iron Ore and Gold Ore can be found while mining or by purchasing it from Clint. Iridium Ore can be found in Skull Cavern and Volcano Dungeon. Dragon Teeth can also be located in the Volcano Dungeon.

How to Use the Mini-Forge in Stardew Valley 1.6

The Mini-Forge can be placed anywhere on the farm, inside or outside. The Mini-Forge works just like the Forge in Volcano Dungeon, so make sure to bring plenty of Cinder Shards and the item you wish to improve or combine. Different Gemstones will also be needed to provide enhancements.

Emerald: Adds weapon speed

Amethyst: Adds knockback

Topaz: Adds defense

Jade: Adds critical hit damage

Ruby: Adds damage

Aquamarine: Adds critical hit chance

For more on Stardew Valley, check out when the Bookseller is open and his inventory so you know what to buy and when ahead of time.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more