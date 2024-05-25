How To Unlock The Original GameCube Soundtrack in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

One of the reasons Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is as charming as it is is because of its soundtrack. While the new recorded soundtrack is great, some people may prefer the original soundtrack found on the GameCube. Here’s how you can unlock the original GameCube soundtrack in the remaster.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock The Original GameCube Soundtrack

To listen to the original GameCube soundtrack in the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remaster, you’ll need to find the Nostalgic Tunes badge, which looks like an adorable little GameCube. The badge can only be purchased at the Lovely Howz of Badges in Rougeport.

If you don’t know where to find the Lovely Howz of Badges, the store can be found in Rougeport Square. Simply go into the Inn and make your way to the second floor, then exit and head over the small bridge to find the store. Once you’re there, the Nostalgic Tunes badge will be available to purchase for a single coin.

As far as when the Nostalgic Tunes badge becomes available, you’ll have access to it once Professor Frankly gives you the Power Smash badge during the tutorial. Afterward, the Lovely Howz of Badges will open, as it was closed for the majority of the tutorial.

The Nostalgic Tunes badge costs zero BP, so it can be equipped at any time through the badge menu! If you want to listen to the remaster’s soundtrack, just make sure you unequip the badge, and the new soundtrack will begin to play. One thing that the game does mention when equipping the badge is that if there’s a new song that wasn’t present in the original game, regardless of whether you’re wearing the Nostalgic Tunes badge or not.

Whether you prefer the original soundtrack or the remastered one is an entirely different question, but for those who grew up listening to these now iconic tunes, having the option to choose is certainly appreciated.

And that’s how you can unlock the original GameCube soundtrack for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door! If you’re after more guides or information on The Thousand-Year Door, we have you covered.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more