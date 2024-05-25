Mario buys the Nostalgic Tunes badge in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Unlock The Original GameCube Soundtrack in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|
Published: May 25, 2024 02:40 pm

One of the reasons Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is as charming as it is is because of its soundtrack. While the new recorded soundtrack is great, some people may prefer the original soundtrack found on the GameCube. Here’s how you can unlock the original GameCube soundtrack in the remaster.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock The Original GameCube Soundtrack

To listen to the original GameCube soundtrack in the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remaster, you’ll need to find the Nostalgic Tunes badge, which looks like an adorable little GameCube. The badge can only be purchased at the Lovely Howz of Badges in Rougeport.

If you don’t know where to find the Lovely Howz of Badges, the store can be found in Rougeport Square. Simply go into the Inn and make your way to the second floor, then exit and head over the small bridge to find the store. Once you’re there, the Nostalgic Tunes badge will be available to purchase for a single coin.

As far as when the Nostalgic Tunes badge becomes available, you’ll have access to it once Professor Frankly gives you the Power Smash badge during the tutorial. Afterward, the Lovely Howz of Badges will open, as it was closed for the majority of the tutorial.

The Nostalgic Tunes badge costs zero BP, so it can be equipped at any time through the badge menu! If you want to listen to the remaster’s soundtrack, just make sure you unequip the badge, and the new soundtrack will begin to play. One thing that the game does mention when equipping the badge is that if there’s a new song that wasn’t present in the original game, regardless of whether you’re wearing the Nostalgic Tunes badge or not.

Whether you prefer the original soundtrack or the remastered one is an entirely different question, but for those who grew up listening to these now iconic tunes, having the option to choose is certainly appreciated.

And that’s how you can unlock the original GameCube soundtrack for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door! If you’re after more guides or information on The Thousand-Year Door, we have you covered.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best MK 20 SSR Loadout in XDefiant
MK 20 SSR Loadout in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best MK 20 SSR Loadout in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 25, 2024
Read Article Best M249 Loadout in XDefiant
M249 Loadout in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best M249 Loadout in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 25, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Ex-SOLDIER BitLife Challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Ex-SOLDIER BitLife Challenge
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best MK 20 SSR Loadout in XDefiant
MK 20 SSR Loadout in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best MK 20 SSR Loadout in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 25, 2024
Read Article Best M249 Loadout in XDefiant
M249 Loadout in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best M249 Loadout in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 25, 2024
Read Article How To Complete The Ex-SOLDIER BitLife Challenge
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Complete The Ex-SOLDIER BitLife Challenge
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 25, 2024
Author
Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab is a freelance writer for The Escapist and has been a part of the site since 2019. He currently writes the Frame Jump column, where he looks at and analyzes major anime releases. He also writes for the film website Flixist.com. Jesse has been a gamer since he first played Pokémon Snap on the N64 and will talk to you at any time about RPGs, platformers, horror, and action games. He can also never stop talking about the latest movies and anime, so never be afraid to ask him about recommendations on what's in theaters and what new anime is airing each season.