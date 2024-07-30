How To Unlock the Torque 35 in MW3 & Warzone Season 5

The Torque 35 is yet another crossbow coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD:MW3) and Warzone. However, the Torque 35 can’t be unlocked at the start of Season 5, so you’ll have to wait for a specific time to start using it.

When Can You Unlock the Torque 35 in MW3?

Unfortunately, the Torque 35 can’t be unlocked until week five of Season 5 in MW3. As it so happens, this week is also when the Season 5 Reloaded update is planned to come out. I did another guide on the presumed release date for Season 5 Reloaded, but it should arrive at around the halfway point of the season.

Image via Activision

Regardless of Season 5 Reloaded, the Torque 35 will be unlockable when week five begins, which will likely be on Wednesday, July 21. When week five comes around, you’ll be able to unlock the Torque 35 through the weekly challenges system in MW3 and Warzone.

How To Unlock the Torque 35 in MW3

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what the challenges will be to unlock the Torque 35. However, you’ll need to complete five challenges across multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies during week five to start using the crossbow. The process to unlock the Torque 35 is the same as unlocking a new weekly Aftermarket Part.

Usually, the weekly challenges have something to do with whatever the reward is for that specific week. Seeing as the Torque 35 is a crossbow, though, we can’t really make any guesses as to what the challenges in week five will consist of in any game mode. When week five rolls around, you can head to the weekly challenges tab and see what the challenges are for yourself. Then, simply complete any five challenges and the Torque 35 is yours in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

