When Does MW3 Season 5 Reloaded Come Out?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) and Warzone Season 5 is in full swing following the update released in late July. However, some fans might already be looking ahead to the Season 5 Reloaded update in MW3, which isn’t too far away.

While Activision has yet to officially confirm anything regarding Season 5 Reloaded, we know it’s planned to be released during the season’s halfway point. This unofficial confirmation comes from the Season 5 roadmap featuring content that’s going to come out “in-season” and there’s a “Classified” tab currently taking up space in the Battle Pass.

The Classified tab always contains new content from the seasonal reloaded update. The tab also features a countdown timer, similar to the one that indicates when the current season is going to end. This countdown timer indicates when the reloaded update is planned to arrive. Currently, the Classified tab is set to unlock in 22 days, which means Season 5 Reloaded is likely going to come out on Wednesday, July 21 in MW3.

The Season 5 Battle Pass has two countdown timers. Screenshot by The Escapist

Of course, things could still change between now and the planned release date for Season 5 Reloaded. Delays happen and Activision doesn’t confirm anything until roughly one week prior to any major update launching. However, all of MW3‘s Reloaded updates have been on time up until now, so there’s little reason to believe Season 5 Reloaded will be delayed in any way.

Season 5 Reloaded Content in MW3

As for what you can expect when Season 5 Reloaded does eventually arrive, you can see everything Activision has confirmed via the roadmap below:

Spear (Melee Weapon (Unlockable via the Classified tab)

Torque 35 (Crossbow) (Unlockable via a challenge)

Ink House (Variant of Stash House)

Fishfection (6v6 game mode)

Paintball (6v6 game mode)

Defuse or Destroy (6v6 game mode)

Rebirth Island Supreme Resurgence

Warzone Elite Contracts

Warzone Recon Flyer Public Event

MWZ Final Story Mission

MWZ New Dark Aether Rift

MWZ New Classified Schematics

Season 5 roadmap. Image via Activision

It’s entirely possible other content could arrive with Season 5 Reloaded, but that’s everything that’s been made public by Activision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

