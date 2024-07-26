When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 5 End?

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) just arrived, but there’s no harm in looking ahead. In the guide below, you can see the current time we expect Season 5 to end in MW3.

When Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 5 Conclude?

Whenever a new season arrives in MW3, a countdown timer appears in the Battle Pass tab. This countdown usually tracks the days until the season’s end, as players need to know how much time they have before the current Battle Pass ends. Once a seasonal Battle Pass comes and goes, the rewards on it disappear forever.

MW3 Season 5 won’t end for a while. Image via Activision

In the case of Season 5, the current countdown timer is at 54 days at the time of writing. That would put the Season 5 end date in MW3 on Wednesday, Sept. 18. This comes a couple of weeks after the conclusion of the Black Ops 6 (BO6) beta, which makes sense as Activision doesn’t want any overlap between content streams.

However, an end date of Sept. 18 for Season 5 puts MW3 in a peculiar spot. BO6 officially launches on Oct. 25, just leaving five weeks between it and the end of Season 5. That’s not nearly enough time for a full season of content in MW3. In the past, Activision has done a smaller content drop in the final season of a game, which is usually Season 6, and that would appear likely to happen again. Although, there is a possibility that Season 5 could be the final season in MW3 and the current countdown timer in-game is simply a placeholder.

We’ll know more details whenever Season 5 Reloaded is released, which should occur sometime around Aug. 22. This comes just before the start of the BO6 beta that begins on Aug. 30. I’ll continue to update this guide with more information as it’s made available.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

