How to Upgrade Tools in LEGO Fortnite

Acquiring better tools is key to progressing by gathering more advanced materials Fortnite’s newest mode. In this guide we’ll be covering how you can upgrade and get more advanced versions of your tools to start getting better resources in LEGO Fortnite.

The tools that you’ll start off with after building your first crafting bench in LEGO Fortnite are pretty basic. While they get the job done to help you collect Wood and Granite early, they break quickly and can’t help gather more complex materials. So, once you hit the point where you have plenty of Wood and Granite, it’s time for better tools!

To upgrade your first set of tools in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to have set up a crafting bench under some shelter. Once it’s built, interact with the crafting bench and use the tab at the top to select Bench Upgrade. You’ll see that you need eight Planks and three Shells to upgrade. For the Planks, you’ll need to craft a Lumber Mill and place wood in it to process into Planks. It won’t take long to get the number you need this time around.

You also need three Shells from creatures called Rollers. They hide around forest areas and blend in with the surroundings. They look a bit like woodland crabs. It can be tricky to find enough, but keep an eye out while exploring and you’ll come across them eventually. Once you’ve taken out a few of them, you can head back to camp and upgrade your bench to the next tier.

Now, you’ll be able to make upgraded tools like the Forest Axe. You’ll need to make this one first as it’s crucial to obtaining a resource necessary for the upgraded Shovel and Pickaxe. For the Forest Axe, you’ll need three Bones and three Wooden Rods. The Bones you’ll get from Wolves in forest areas. There are usually quite a few around, and they are often also in packs. If you’re near a cave, that’s a good place to look for Wolves as well.

Once you’ve gathered the Bones, you’ll just need to head back to the Lumber Mill, switch the recipe to Wooden Rods, and make those with some Wood. Now you’ll be able to craft a Forest Axe. To make the other upgraded tools you’ll need Knotroot Rods. You can find out how to get them in this guide. After gathering the Knotroot, you can process some of it into rods at the Lumber Mill. You’ll now have everything you need to make the upgraded Pickaxe and Shovel!

That’s how you can upgrade the Crafting Bench to unlock upgraded tools to craft in LEGO Fortnite. These upgraded tools will then help you gather resources that you need to use to upgrade the Crafting Bench further for even higher tier tools!