LEGO Fortnite is here, and it’s the hottest new survival crafting game on the block, giving even Minecraft a run for its money. One of the key elements in this game is survival, and to do that, you’ll need to be doing plenty of building and crafting. In this guide, we’ll be explaining how to unlock and use build recipes.

LEGO Fortnite: How to Unlock Build Recipes, Explained

Much like in Minecraft and other survival crafting games, building shelter and other useful creations like storage chests and beds are a core part of surviving in the world. Once you’ve got the basics sorted, though, you can really start to get creative with your building. Craft a giant castle, a modern house, or a cliffside lair – the possibilities are massive in these games, and LEGO Fortnite is no exception. You’ll have a huge range of build recipes that you can unlock and use throughout your world.

The first step to learning some new build recipes and unlocking more is to talk to the NPC Cuddle Team Leader. They will talk you through creating and setting up some of the basics, like a fire, shelter, and bed. This will then lead you to start gathering core resources for the build recipes like wood and granite. You’ll then be able to use those resources when you open up your build menu and select what you want to make.

After building each of the components and fully completing the necessary structures, talk to Cuddle Team Leader again, and you’ll unlock a whole host of more build recipes to make use of. As you start gathering more and differing resources, you start to unlock more new recipes in your build options. Creating new build recipes also unlocks other build recipes that often relate to what you just built.

You’ll want to ensure you build Workstations as well. You’ll be able to craft a lot of tools and other useful items that will help you acquire new resources that you wouldn’t have been able to gather otherwise, such as mining ore with a pickaxe, for example. These rare resources gathered with tools will then, in turn, unlock more build recipes for you to make use of.

That’s how you can unlock and use build recipes in LEGO Fortnite. There are a ton of resources to find and gather and a whole host of build recipes for you to unlock in this incredible survival builder!