How to Upgrade Weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is both a conventional and unconventional RPG in a lot of ways. While it may have some combat mechanics that can take some time to adjust to, upgrading your weapons is a mechanic that should be fairly understandable to most players. Here’s how you upgrade your weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Weapon Upgrade Guide

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, each hero that can join your party has a specific weapon associated with them. You can’t change your weapons in the game, so that makes it a little bit easier to manage your overall equipment and save on an inventory slot. That being said, your weapons will be pretty weak to start off, so if you want to ensure your attacks do more damage, you’re going to have to upgrade them.

In major towns, you’ll find a blacksmith that will be able to upgrade your weapons. The first blacksmith will be near your base in Eltisweiss. When you enter his shop, or any shop for that matter, you can upgrade the weapons of the heroes that are currently in your party. To do so, it will cost a little bit of cash, and when you have a lot of heroes that need weapon upgrades that total cost can balloon quickly, so exploring dungeons and getting into random encounters can help offset the cost.

You can’t upgrade a hero’s weapon to the max initially though. You’ll only be able to upgrade them at the pace the game dictates. For example, the blacksmith in Eltisweiss will only upgrade your weapons to level 3 before telling you that you’ll need to head to another town with a better blacksmith to refine them further. While it may be tempting to explore other towns, when you return to Eltisweiss after later events, the blacksmith there will allow you to level up your weapons to Level 4 So no, you can’t grind and upgrade your weapons to the max earlier than when the game says. You’ll have to go at the pace the game wants you to go at.

And that’s how to upgrade weapons in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes! Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to change out runes.

