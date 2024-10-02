Disney Dreamlight Valley Jungle Getaway Free Update: Release Date & Details

The next major free update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, called Jungle Getaway, has been revealed. This update will deliver plenty of new features to get excited for. Here’s everything we know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Jungle Getaway update.

The free Jungle Getaway update for Disney Dreamlight Valley launches on October 9th for all platforms. The exact time hasn’t been confirmed, but new updates typically drop around 9 AM EST on launch day. Players will be able to enjoy the new features and quality-of-life improvements after downloading the new update.

Image via Gameloft.

Like any Disney Dreamlight Valley update, this one brings some new characters to recruit to your valley. This time, players will be able to head to The Lion King realm to find and befriend Timon and Pumbaa.

Once you complete their realm quests, Timon and Pumbaa will join you in the valley. Then, you can unlock their unique friendship rewards. Like other newcomers to the valley, they will also have new quests for you to complete — once you reach the right friendship level, of course.

Jungle Getaway Star Path Details

Image via Gameloft.

The update also brings a new Star Path for players to follow. The path is called The Night Show and is themed around music festivals and rock music. Completing tasks on the Star Path will earn rewards such as rock-inspired avatar outfits and concert-themed decor items.

The Star Path will also include new Loungefly collab avatar items, modeled after real-life Disney-inspired Loungefly backpacks. If you sport one of these IRL, now’s your chance to grab one in-game so your avatar can match.

There aren’t a lot of highlighted quality-of-life improvements included this update, but there are still some exciting features to look forward to, including some tweaks to Scrooge McDuck’s store to help keep a steady flow of new and interesting inventory.

In addition, you can now adjust settings for your cursor movement in edit mode. This gives you more freedom to choose how things move around when adding new decorations to the valley.

Finally — and as a forgetful gamer and I am extra stoked about this one — there’s a change to what you can tag to the on-screen quest tracker. You can now select Dreamlight Duties to display on the on-screen tracker, in case you’re trying to earn Dreamlight but keep forgetting what you need to do. A personal thank you for that one, Gameloft.

This update will add even more for players to do as they explore Disney Dreamlight Valley. So clean out your inventory to make space for quest items and get ready to head back to The Lion King realm on October 9.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play now on PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.

