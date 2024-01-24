Early on in Palworld you can get a powerful flamethrower to go devastate your enemies with. It’s not your usual kind of flamethrower though. In this guide we’ll be covering how to weaponize the Pal Foxparks to use them as the flamethrower.

How to Use Foxparks as a Flamethrower in Palworld

The first step in aquiring the ability to use a flamethrower in Palworld is to head out into the starter area down by the water and snag yourself a Foxparks or two. I’d recommend catching a couple as some will have much better traits for combat than others. Once you’ve got yourself a couple Foxparks you’ll also need to find a few more to beat up. Foxparks drop Flame Organs and these are the key to creating the item you’ll need to harness your Foxparks as a flamethrower.

Once you’ve got some Foxparks and five Flame Organs head back to your base. Open up the main menu and head to the Technology Tree. Make sure you’ve unlocked and built a Pal Gear Workbench as this is needed to craft special equipment for your Pals. You’ll also want to unlock the Foxparks’s Harness Technology in the tree as well. Both of these are available at level 6. You’ll then be able to craft one at your Pal Gear Workbench.

Once you’ve crafted your Foxparks’s Harness it will automatically go to your Key Items space in your inventory. Now you can add Foxparks to your party and release it from it’s Pal Sphere. Stand next to Foxparks and you’ll see a prompt to hold down the F key. Do so and you’ll pick up Foxparks and be able to aim it. Hold down your attack to start hurling flames out of your Foxparks and watch your enemies burn.

That’s how you can start using your Foxparks as a flamethrower in Palworld. It’s pretty easy to gather the materials you need and then you can experience the joy of weaponizing your Foxparks.