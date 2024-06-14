How to Use Gifts in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (SMT V)

Introduced alongside the Demon Haunts, the player character can now offer gifts to their Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for various results. Here’s how to use gifts in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and what they do.

Gifts in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance Explained

Demons stationed in your Demon Haunt can receive gifts to deepen your bonds with them. Gifts are obtained in various ways, such as finding them in vending machines around the world, defeating certain enemies, or even being rewarded through quests. Regardless of how you get them, you can use them in any Haunt to increase your relationship with your Demons.

Any Demon Box item you get is a gift, with varying rarities between them. Approach a Demon in the Haunt and press X (Xbox)/Y (Switch)/Square (Playstation)/H (PC) to offer it a gift. Giving a gift to a demon with any of the Boxes might increase their relationship with you immediately, which will prompt them to talk with you.

This conversation will result in the Demon giving you a random item. After a few items, their stats will start going up. After a few stat boosts, they get Affinity boosts, and may get new skills they wouldn’t learn normally. As they can boost your Demons for almost no cost, it’s advised to use them on your best current Demons, even if you’re planning on fusing them a bit later.

Screenshot by The Escapist

All Demons enjoy all types of presents, but Lavish Demon Boxes increase your relationship faster than Simple Demon Boxes. Also, the lower the Demon’s level is compared to the Nahobino’s, the quicker they’ll want to have a conversation with you after being gifted, even with lower-tier gifts. Guest characters cannot be gifted.

There’s no way to check your current relationship status with your Demons. This hidden stat increases every time you win a battle with them in your Stock or when you give them a gift. They don’t necessarily need to be in the active party, but having them actively fighting seems to make them more likely to have a conversation sooner.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Gifts become easier to get as you advance through the game and unlock rarer versions, so feel free to give them to any important Demon in your party at any moment. They can be very helpful to boost that one Demon that can carry you through difficult boss fights, so be generous and don’t hoard them!

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now. You can read our review here.

