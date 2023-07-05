The more you play through Final Fantasy 16, the stronger Clive becomes and the more powers and abilities you gain access to. Without spoiling anything, at a certain point in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) you will awaken a particularly powerful new feature called Limit Break that will allow you to enter an empowered state and deal some pretty impressive damage — here is how to use it.

When and How to Use Limit Break in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

You’ll unlock Limit Break capability during a certain milestone boss fight where it will teach you how to use it in order to beat the boss and progress the story. Once you have completed that section, you’ll then be able to use Limit Break in combat from that point onwards. When in a battle you’ll now see a gauge just under your health bar that will charge up as you fight. Once it’s full, you can press the joysticks on the controller down (L3 + R3) to activate the Limit Break and really go to town on your enemies. Your skills will be empowered while in this state and do extra damage, but your regular attacks is where the biggest improvement to damage output will be for the duration.

Most enemies will be fairly easy to take down and it won’t be worth using your Limit Break on them. You’ll want to save it for when a tougher, elite-style enemy comes along, as it will help you speed up the process of fighting those much tougher enemies significantly. The same goes for boss fights; you’ll want to use your Limit Break every time the gauge is full to deal some powerful, consistent damage and help you beat the boss fights.

That explains how to use Limit Break in Final Fantasy 16: It is a very cool burst mode and a lot of fun to use to deal tons of damage!

