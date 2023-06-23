How Many Chapters Are in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 by Square Enix is packed full of content. It has an exceptional main storyline as the focus but also has plenty of sidequests and exploration that really flesh out the experience. With early completion numbers coming in at around 45 hours to beat the main story plus some extra such as sidequests, you may be curious about just how many chapters there are making up the main storyline of Final Fantasy 16 (FF16).
All Story Chapters / Main Missions in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)
There is a ton of main story content to work your way through, and some chapters will be longer than others. There will also be more sidequests and things to do during certain main story missions that extend how long you spend in them. With that in mind, there are 50 main chapters in Final Fantasy 16 but 68 total missions. You’ll be getting your money’s worth of story content in this title!
Here is the full list of main story chapters and missions in FF16 together:
- A Flame Summoned
- To Kill a Dominant
- Pride
- Sunrise, Sunset
- Lost in a Fog
- Flight of a Fledgling
- A Chance Encounter
- Hide, Hideaway
- Fanning Embers
- Louder than Words
- The Dead of Night
- Headwind
- Wings of Change
- Awakening
- The Wages of Guilt
- The Hunter and the Hunted
- Homecoming
- Building Bridges
- A Bearer’s Lot
- Holding On
- Back in the Day
- Buried Memories
- The Meaning of Life
- Righting Wrongs
- The Dame
- The Crystals’ Curse
- Cid the Outlaw
- Home, Sweet Home
- The Gathering Storm
- Dark Clouds Gather
- Release
- Bloodlines
- Black Light Burns
- Black or White
- Here Be Monsters
- Fire and Ice
- After the Storm
- Capital Punishment
- Bolts from the Blue
- Getting to Work
- Riddle of the Sands
- Follow the Crystals
- Into the Darkness
- Out of the Shadow
- Letting off Steam I
- Letting off Steam II
- Letting off Steam III
- Onward
- To Catch a Thief
- Blood from the Stones
- Fire in the Sky
- Things Fall Apart
- Why We Fight
- The Flames of War
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Cloak and Dagger
- Evenfall
- A Song of Hope
- Like Father, Like Daughter
- Full Steam
- Through the Maelstrom
- Across the Narrow
- Footfalls in Ash
- The Last King
- Brotherhood
- Streets of Madness
- Back to Their Origin
- Of Gods and Men
With all of these chapters to play through, plus side missions and other content available throughout the game, you’ll have plenty to do throughout your time with Final Fantasy 16 — so get cozy, get some snacks. and get to playing through the epic story! For more, check out the full cast of voice actors for Final Fantasy 16.