How Many Chapters Are in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 by Square Enix is packed full of content. It has an exceptional main storyline as the focus but also has plenty of sidequests and exploration that really flesh out the experience. With early completion numbers coming in at around 45 hours to beat the main story plus some extra such as sidequests, you may be curious about just how many chapters there are making up the main storyline of Final Fantasy 16 (FF16).

All Story Chapters / Main Missions in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16)

There is a ton of main story content to work your way through, and some chapters will be longer than others. There will also be more sidequests and things to do during certain main story missions that extend how long you spend in them. With that in mind, there are 50 main chapters in Final Fantasy 16 but 68 total missions. You’ll be getting your money’s worth of story content in this title!

Here is the full list of main story chapters and missions in FF16 together:

A Flame Summoned

To Kill a Dominant

Pride

Sunrise, Sunset

Lost in a Fog

Flight of a Fledgling

A Chance Encounter

Hide, Hideaway

Fanning Embers

Louder than Words

The Dead of Night

Headwind

Wings of Change

Awakening

The Wages of Guilt

The Hunter and the Hunted

Homecoming

Building Bridges

A Bearer’s Lot

Holding On

Back in the Day

Buried Memories

The Meaning of Life

Righting Wrongs

The Dame

The Crystals’ Curse

Cid the Outlaw

Home, Sweet Home

The Gathering Storm

Dark Clouds Gather

Release

Bloodlines

Black Light Burns

Black or White

Here Be Monsters

Fire and Ice

After the Storm

Capital Punishment

Bolts from the Blue

Getting to Work

Riddle of the Sands

Follow the Crystals

Into the Darkness

Out of the Shadow

Letting off Steam I

Letting off Steam II

Letting off Steam III

Onward

To Catch a Thief

Blood from the Stones

Fire in the Sky

Things Fall Apart

Why We Fight

The Flames of War

Down the Rabbit Hole

Cloak and Dagger

Evenfall

A Song of Hope

Like Father, Like Daughter

Full Steam

Through the Maelstrom

Across the Narrow

Footfalls in Ash

The Last King

Brotherhood

Streets of Madness

Back to Their Origin

Of Gods and Men

With all of these chapters to play through, plus side missions and other content available throughout the game, you’ll have plenty to do throughout your time with Final Fantasy 16 — so get cozy, get some snacks. and get to playing through the epic story! For more, check out the full cast of voice actors for Final Fantasy 16.