Early into Ubisoft’s latest open-world game, you’ll acquire a device known as SID for your hacking and techy needs. If you’re unsure how to hack enemies and do tech puzzles, here’s how to use SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

What SID Does in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

SID has a small range of uses in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. For the most part, it’s your puzzle and combat solver when dealing with technology. It’s no gun, but it’s useful enough to the point I’d recommend using it often to sabotage the enemy.

Once you get SID from the resistance group, you can equip it by pressing LB + Y for Xbox Series X/S, R1 + Triangle for PlayStation 5, or the number 5 if you use a keyboard and mouse. SID will change places with a weapon if you were holding one at the time and show a green reticle surrounded by a box at the center of the screen.

Related: How the Hunter’s Guide Works in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ordinarily, you’d only pull out the device if the SID icon is glowing at the bottom of the screen, indicating that something in your area can interact with SID. This happens around high-tech screens, RDA mechs, turrets at RDA stations, and more throughout the game.

You’ll mostly use SID to complete timed hacking mini-puzzles or connect inactive wires to a primary generator to bring back power.

How to Hack RDA Mechs in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Something to keep in mind is that SID has a limited range. You must be close enough to where the device can lock on and begin hacking or interacting with technology sources. When it comes to RDA mechs, this can be tricky. During the heat of combat, you’ll hardly have time to hack an enemy, so I’d recommend sneaking around if you want to use SID like this.

You can mostly sneak up behind patrolling mechs inside RDA stations and get close enough to hack them. The hacking mini-game will pop up when you try meaning you won’t be able to move, so make sure you’re not exposed to other enemies when attempting a hack.

After completing the hack, you can stun the RDA mech and eliminate the enemy while no one is around or take control of it. Pair this with Eject, an Ancestral Skill that lets you melee attack and forcefully eject a pilot, and you have a lethal stealth combo on your hands. When you’re overwhelmed by enemies, turning to SID could be your saving grace if you take advantage of its strengths.