Sons of the Forest’s island is big, several times bigger than that of The Forest. And while the game does mark some locations, they might not be the ones you want to remember. Luckily, GPS comes in very handy for that. So if you are wondering how to use your GPS locator or locators in Sons of the Forest, here’s the answer.

Learning How to Use Your GPS Locator in Sons of the Forest Is Vital, but First You Must Find One

First, you need to understand how your GPS device works in Sons of the Forest. When you pull it up, you’ll see all sorts of different markers. If the icon is on the screen, you’re reasonably close, and if it’s at one side of the screen, it means you need to either get closer or zoom out. Here some of the marker icons you may see:

Blue K tag – this is Kelvin.

Green circle – this is a point of interest.

White cave icon – this is a cave.

Purple tags – this is where you’ll find GPS locators.

So, to get a GPS locator, you need to go to one of the places with a purple tag. Watch out because, even though you’re gawping at your GPS, enemies can still attack you. Then get as close as you can to the tag and listen to the beeping noise. The faster the beeps, the closer you are. Go to that point and you’ll find a GPS locator. Easy, eh?

Not quite — because Sons of the Forest is a bit sneaky. For example, you might notice one of the purple tags is underwater, so you’ll have to go for a swim. Another GPS locator is on a body that’s hanging from a rock.

So you have to go up to the top of that rock and cut the rope so their body falls down. Then use “Take” on their body (E on the keyboard) and you’ll get a GPS locator. But what do you do with it now?

How to Save Locations in Sons of the Forest

You use GPS locators to save locations in Sons of the Forest. You’ll need to go to the actual location you want to save, though, as clicking on the map is not an option. Here’s what to do:

Physically go to a location.

Get a stick and stick it in the ground.

Now, equip the GPS locator and hold it near the stick.

Before you attach it to the stick, click the middle mouse button to change the GPS locator’s icon.

Now, click and put the locator on the stick.

And there you have it — that location will appear on your map, with that icon. You can get the GPS locator back by going up to the locator on a stick and holding down C. That way you can reuse the locator as many times as you want.

And that’s how to use your GPS locators to save locations in Sons of the Forest.