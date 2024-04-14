Previous Fallout games made passing time easy with a wait button. Unfortunately, Fallout 4 removed that convenience, leaving many wondering if there’s a way to wait in the game. Thankfully, there is. Here’s how to wait in Fallout 4.

Recommended Videos

How to Pass Time in Fallout 4

Image via Bethesda Game Studios

To wait in Fallout 4, you need to find furniture to sit down on, such as a chair, sofa, or bench. You can also wait by sleeping on a bed or sleeping bag. Once your character sits, select the prompt to “wait.” A popup will appear, giving you the option to adjust how many hours to wait for.

Similar to previous Fallout games, you need to be in a safe area for this to work. You can’t pass the time when raiders or mutants are attacking you, for example. Additionally, you might find yourself without anywhere to sit. In that case, don’t forget that you can always craft a chair in a pinch. All you need is some cloth and wood for basic builds, such as the Wooden armchair or White armchair.

Waiting in Fallout 4 can definitely come in handy. It’s great when you need to restore health or jump to a different time of day to activate a perk. For instance, the Night Person perception perk will only work between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., granting you bonuses and night vision during that time. The Solar Powered perk, on the other hand, has active hours from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., allowing you to heal radiation damage through sunlight, which is honestly pretty cool.

That’s how to wait in Fallout 4. It’s definitely easy to get caught up in exploring the Wasteland that you forget to sit down. Make sure to give your character a breather.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more