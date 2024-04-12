How To Watch Beyblade and Its Movies in Order

When it comes to iconic shows that have transcended anime Beyblade is one of the best. The series has sold millions of toys across the globe but also produced a ton of video content. Here’s the best way that you can binge-watch all of the anime Beyblade has to offer.

The Best Beyblade Watch Order

You can divide the Beyblade series into three categories, the original series, Metal Fusion, and Beyblade Burst. These three runs aren’t connected and can be enjoyed separately or together. Personally, I prefer the original run, but newer fans might want to watch Beyblade Burst instead.



The best part is that watching Beyblade in order is made easy since it all follows the release. You just need to watch as the show aired, but for those who weren’t around then, here’s the Beyblade watch order for you.

How To Watch Beyblade in Order

Beyblade

Beyblade V-Force

Beyblade The Movie: Fierce Battle

Beyblade G-Revolution

How To Watch Beyblade Metal Fusion in Order

Beyblade: Metal Fusion

Beyblade: Metal Masters

Metal Fight Beyblade vs the Sun: Sol Blaze, the Scorching Hot Invader

Beyblade: Metal Fury

Beyblade: Shogun Steel

Beyblade: Shogun Steel Specials

How To Watch Beyblade Burst in Order

Beyblade Burst

Beyblade Burst Evolution

Beyblade Burst Turbo

Beyblade Burst Rise

Beyblade Burst Surge

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike

Beyblade X

If you follow this watch order from top to bottom you can enjoy all that Beyblade has to offer the way that it was intended. As mentioned previously, you can choose to start with a different series before circling back to the original as the universes aren’t connected, but going from top to bottom might be easier for those unfamiliar with the franchise.

Beyblade can be watched on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming services depending on your geographical location.

