How & Where to Get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

Blast Cores are necessary to create a Metal Smelter and increase your character’s firepower, but they can be hard to get your hands on. If you’re having trouble, this guide explains how and where to get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

To collect Blast Cores, you must travel into the lava caves in desert biomes and eliminate a Blaster enemy to drop the resources. The caves will be inside large rock formations scattered around the desert, where you can find various other enemy types and materials. Before heading into any caves, it’s important to have food like snowberries and cool-headed charms to give you resistance against high temperatures.

Blast Cores are relatively simple to get once you know where to go, but it can still be tricky because Blasters can explode if you don’t kill them fast enough. I’d recommend using a ranged weapon to take down a Blaster’s health from a safe distance, then rushing them with a melee weapon to finish the job. After doing so, they should drop a Blast Core.

Aside from killing this mob, you might get lucky finding Blast Cores from treasure chests inside lava caves. It’s not guaranteed, but these chests can be vital if you’re low on Blast Cores.

How to Use Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

You can use your Blast Cores to craft a Metal Smelter, allowing you to make Copper Bars, Iron Bars, furniture, decorations, and other materials. Additional Blast Cores will be crucial to crafting those items, some of which help upgrade your Crafting Bench to make better equipment and tools.

Blast Cores are one of the most significant resources you can gather in LEGO Fortnite, so you should regularly stock up on them to improve your gear to overcome the challenges ahead.