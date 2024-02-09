How & Where to Get a Crowbar in Skull & Bones

Very early into Skull & Bones, you’ll discover a location at the bowels of a sinking ship where you must use a crowbar to enter the vessel. You won’t have any tools after nearly drowning earlier, so here’s how to get a crowbar in Skull & Bones to get inside.

Where & How to Get a Crowbar in Skull & Bones

The crowbar is one of the first tools you’ll gain in Skull & Bones. Simply follow your first quest marker after the intro scenes to an island of pirates, then complete the objective given by the Pirate Chief Officer. In exchange for information, this NPC will ask you to find the Kingpin’s contraband, which sunk with the ship you almost drowned on, the Exeter.

You’ll receive a fish, planks, and a crowbar for doing this quest in Skull & Bones, alongside the information about Sainte-Anne, a paradise for pirates.

The Kingpin’s Contraband Location in Skull & Bones

The quest you’re given by Pirate Chief Officer, “A Pirate’s Deal,” will require you to find six Explosive Firearms and six Opulent Rum in Skull & Bones. Once you’ve accepted the objective and head onto your measly raft, push off into the sea and follow the quest marker.

You’ll discover the Kingpin’s contraband location near a giant rock in the middle of broken ship parts – just stay around this area and gather what you can to complete the quest and get the crowbar.

How to Use the Crowbar in Skull & Bones

Now that the crowbar is in your possession, you can head back to that shipwrecked vessel you found and use the “Force Open” prompt to use the tool. Pressing the prompt will start a mini-game where you must time your inputs to hit a green zone.

The yellow zone for this mini-game will provide a small boost toward breaking open locks, but if you miss both colored zones, you’ll fail the mini-game. Also, hitting the uncolored zone three times will basically kick you out of this process.

Finishing this timing mini-game successfully will open whatever you’re trying to get inside and allow you to disembark and scavenge for treasure and other resources. So, anytime you come across locked places in Skull & Bones, it’ll be handy to use your crowbar to acquire supplies for your voyage across the seven seas.

Skull & Bones is now available in open beta on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.