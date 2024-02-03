How & Where to Get Pure Quartz in Palworld

Palworld isn’t short on resources to harvest, but one of the trickier ones to find is Pure Quartz. If you’re stuck hunting it down, here’s how & where to get this hard-to-find resource.

Where to Get Pure Quartz in Palworld

Pure Quartz is an essential component for manufacturing circuit boards which, in turn, are used in higher-tech devices. The snag is that, depending on where you’ve built your base, it can be quite a trek to gather.

To get Pure Quartz you’ll have to journey to the northern areas of the map — to the Astral Mountains — with your pickaxe. You’re looking for a blue version of Palworld’s ore deposits, such as the deposits you can find at coordinates -99,321. Hack away at them, and you can fill your pockets with quartz. You can also find coal scattered around the area.

Sounds easy, right? The snag is that the area is a little problematic, as is the journey. Here’s what you need to know, and to bring.

How to Reach the Astral Mountains in Palworld

Firstly, you’ll need to craft Cold Resistant Pelt Armor, which requires 4 Ice Organs and 15 Leather. If you’ve reached the point where you need Pure Quartz, you should be way past the technology level required to craft this armor, but if you don’t bring it with you, you’ll freeze to death in the cold. It’s also worth bringing Heat Resistant Pelt Armor, because you could be passing through some hot areas on your way.

For the journey, I’d recommend using a flying mount such as Nitewing. Once you’ve reached the Astral Mountains you can unlock fast travel points, but the trip there can be tricky.

Travel over the water if you can. It’s tempting to take the straight route, but you’ll encounter some high-level foes. The Astral Mountains are also home to some enemies that make Mammorest look like a pushover.

As if that wasn’t enough, at the time of writing, this area is pretty buggy. There are places on the ground (recognizable by their low-res textures) where you can clip through the map. The good news is you won’t fall forever but getting back up is a pain. You’ll have to use your mount to slowly ascend. And, when you’ve gone as far as you can, dismount and remount your animal. This should be enough to push you back through to the surface.

Find a fast travel point, activate it, fill your pockets with Pure Quartz and head back to base. Repeat when you need more Pure Quartz and get crafting. That’s how & where to get Pure Quartz in Palworld.