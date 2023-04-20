Humanity Release Date Trailer Is ‘Undeniably Japanese,’ Sets May Launch

Publisher Enhance and developer Tha Itd. Have announced a Humanity release date of May 16, 2023 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PSVR, and PSVR 2, with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers able to play day one at no extra cost. The strange new game’s release date trailer keeps up the weirdness that players have already come to expect by putting a Shiba Inu front and center as it leads hordes of people through waves of puzzles. It’s all set in a PlayStation 1 / PlayStation 2-era commercial style that is both funny and slightly off-putting.

“We’ve been incredibly flattered to hear Humanity compared to classics of this era, the late ’90s and (2000s), a golden age for unique, designer-led Japanese games that defied conventional genres,” Enhance said in the video’s description. “And whether you share that nostalgia or not, or were even gaming back then, we hope you’ll enjoy that same spirit in Humanity: stylish and different, but with a deeply satisfying game at the core.”

Enhance itself calls the video “undeniably Japanese,” which is probably the most appropriate description one could think of. See the Humanity release date trailer for yourself below.

If you’re watching that Humanity gameplay and can’t make heads or tails of what you’re looking at, it might help to know that the minds at Enhance are known for publishing satisfying arcade experiences that are as beautiful as they are addictive. Even then, Tha’s Humanity leans pretty hard on the weird side of things. In the action puzzle game, players control a glowing Shiba Inu that is in charge of a sea of mindless humans. Reaching the goal of each stage will become increasingly challenging as Humanity introduces additional mechanics and elements.

Humanity is coming to both PC and PlayStation platforms this May, but PS4 and PS5 players who subscribe to either the PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium tiers will be able to play the title day one at no extra cost. It’s a nice bonus for players subscribed to the service who are still waiting for more value.