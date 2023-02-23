The February 23, 2023 PlayStation State of Play had the usual collection of intriguing news games, new trailers for a couple big games, and a couple surprises. It wasn’t a home run, but it was definitely at least a double, revealing Baldur’s Gate 3 for PlayStation 5, the final characters for Street Fighter 6, and a VR game adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation, among other things. So, let’s dive into the list of all of the PS4, PS5, and PSVR 2 games revealed at the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play.
A List of All PS4, PS5, & PSVR 2 Games Shown at the February 23, 2023 State of Play
- The Foglands is an “atmospheric sci-fi western roguelike” coming to PSVR 2 in 2023.
- Developer Creepy Jar announced Green Hell VR is coming to PSVR 2 in 2023.
- Developer nDreams (Fracked, Phantom: Covert Ops) is bringing “dual-wielding VR action” game Synapse exclusively to PSVR 2 in 2023.
- Developer Archiact is developing Journey to Foundation, based in the Isaac Asimov Foundation universe, for PSVR 2, Meta Quest 2, and Pico 4 in 2023.
- Before Your Eyes, the game from GoodbyeWorld Games where the physical act of blinking propels the game forward, comes to PSVR 2 on March 10, 2023.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall received a new trailer and quality-of-life features ahead of its February 28, 2023 release date on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
- Tchia received a new trailer and a March 21, 2023 release date on PS4, PS5, and PC, and it enters the PlayStation Plus game catalogue in March.
- Humanity is a puzzle-playing-and-creating game from Tetris Effect developer Enhance, arriving in May 2023 on PS4, PS5, PSVR, and PSVR 2. It was originally announced in 2019, but the game finally has a demo out today.
- Goodbye Volcano High launches on PS4, PS5, and PC on June 15, 2023.
- Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is coming in 2023 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- Baldur’s Gate 3 comes August 31, 2023 to PS5 and PC, and Deluxe and Collector’s Edition details were revealed.
- Character-based online RPG Wayfinder has a closed beta on February 28, and PS4 and PS5 players will receive exclusive early access to the game in May.
- The final three characters were revealed for Street Fighter 6, including Cammy, Zangief, and Lily for its June 2, 2023 launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.
- The Resident Evil 4 remake received a new trailer with the reveal of Krauser probably being the highlight. A “special demo” for the game is coming soon ahead of its March 24, 2023 release date on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got a new trailer and behind-the-scenes commentary from developer Rocksteady Studios. The game lands on May 26, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.
Let us know what you think of the list of all of the PS4, PS5, and PSVR 2 games revealed today at the February 2023 State of Play. What’s your highlight of the show or — if you’re in a bad mood — the biggest disappointment?