The hunt is off. The alt-history Amazon Prime series Hunters will end after season 2 wraps up, EW has confirmed, meaning creator David Weil will have to wrap up his storylines and kill Hitler all in one season. The somewhat controversial series sees a group of Jews in the 1970s hunting down high-ranking Nazis that have secretly moved to New York and are planning a Fourth Reich.

That means that the dramatic tease of Hitler still being alive in the first season will have to come to a conclusion in season 2 as the Hunters get back together to take down the vilest human being in human history, who will be played by Udo Kier. That may sound pretty risky, but the show’s first season was controversial many times over for its subject matter and violence yet always seemed to handle its subject matter well. Still, the show didn’t necessarily become a huge hit for Amazon, and given its expensive cast and decent budget, it’s pretty easy to understand why Amazon may have told Weil to wrap it up.

Weil offered the following to EW about bringing back Hitler for the series:

For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life. So Hunters, being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis.

The cast will all be returning, despite some of them not making it past the conclusion of the first season, thanks to the show splitting its storyline into two: one part about the hunt for Hitler and the other about the founding of the group. Returning will be Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin. Joining them for this second and final season is Jennifer Jason Leigh, who will play a top Nazi hunter as the team begins scouring the globe looking for Hitler.

Hunters season 2 will debut on Amazon Prime on January 13, 2023, and the series will end following the season’s conclusion.