Hyenas Gameplay Trailer has Chaotic Zero-G Gunplay and...Sonic the Hedgehog?

Sega and Creative Assembly have unveiled a Hyenas gameplay trailer, revealing a sci-fi FPS with a lot of color, interesting gadgets, and for some reason, Sonic the Hedgehog. If there is anything you should take away from today’s footage it’s its light-hearted tone and off-the-wall gameplay. Players can be seen suited up in neon attire as they hurl grenades and freeze enemies with giant glue guns that look like they were ripped straight out of Prey. It looks like you’ll also be able to fly around giant spaces thanks to some zero-gravity gunplay, and if you want, you can even dress up like Sonic the Hedgehog. It’s a bit difficult to explain what exactly Creative Assembly and Sega are cooking up here, so it’s probably best you take a look at it for yourself in the Hyenas gameplay trailer.

Hyenas looks like it wants players to have fun, but it’s also the last thing fans were expecting Creative Assembly to announce. The studio is probably best known for its work on Alien: Isolation, one of the tensest horror games of the last decade. In many ways, Hyenas couldn’t be more different, with the studio describing it as a hero-based, multiplayer extraction shooter. Instead of hiding from a killer Xenomorph, players will spend their time learning each character’s abilities in order to steal merch aboard giant vessels known as Plunderships. If you’re lucky enough to gather enough goods while dodging bullets from other players and armed security forces known as MURFs, you’ll still need to extract if you want to make it out alive.

Today’s Hyenas gameplay trailer also confirms that a closed beta test will take place on August 31, with more information likely to arrive during Gamescom later this month. Creative Assembly and Sega have not announced a release date for the project yet, but you can at least head over to its Steam page to sign up for the upcoming playtest. Until then, be sure to wait for any updates while we wait for Hyenas to eventually launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.