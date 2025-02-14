How To Get Hylea’s Talon in Avowed

Hylea’s Talon is one of Avowed’s rarest and most important upgrading materials, making knowing its locations vital if you want a build fit for the tougher areas of the campaign. Luckily, we have spots where you can get some in an instant, along with how you can quickly find more.

How To Find Hylea’s Talon in Avowed

In Avowed, you can quickly find Halea’s Talon by going to the merchants Lluisa Melcer & Abritt Porrya, discovering it while exploring out in the wild and cities, breaking down equipment, completing side quests, crafting it with Paradisan Ladder, and downgrading Admeth’s Wyrt.

Lluisa Melcer & Abritt Porrya the Merchants

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

Going to Lluisa Melcer at the Farmer’s Market and Abritt Porrya in Piaza Mez Vidarro is the fastest and easiest way to get Hylea’s Talon when you need some in Avowed right away. Simply go the their shops found in these early sections of Emerald Stair, and you can buy up to 5 units of it from them for 450 coins each.

There are also several unique weapons and armor available where you can get more Hylea’s Talon by breaking it down at the workbench in your party camp.

Exploring

Like Paradisan Ladder in Dawnshore, you can also find Hylea’s Talon in Avowed by exploring Emerald Stair and finding it as plants, just like in the mini-map image above on the left.

There are other plants you can find by going after the same plant logo, but there are still plenty of these upgrade material herbs to find. By at least actively playing through the Emerald Stair missions of the campaign, you should find plenty if you wander about at the very least.

Crafting & Downgrading

Avowed crafting Hylea’s Talon

If you have a surplus of Paradisan Ladder in Avowed, you can use four units at your party camp workbench to craft one Hylea’s Talon. Alternatively, if you have plenty of Admeth’s Wyrt, you can select the “Downgrade” tab next to the “Upgrade Materials” option to convert the higher-level herb in Hylea’s Talon as well.

Breaking Down Items

If you have upgraded items you no longer want to use, whether upgraded yourself or bought in a shop, you can get extra Hylea’s Talon in Avowed by breaking it down in your inventory menu.

This is only doable with weapons and armor of “Exceptional” quality or above, though, so be sure to check what materials you can get from them in the “Break Down section of their item description.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

Avowed is available now on PC and Xbox.

