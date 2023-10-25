Ikaro Will Not Die Revealed as Velocity Spiritual Successor for PC & Xbox

Publisher Thunderful and developer FuturLab have announced Ikaro Will Not Die, a movement-based action roguelite coming to PC via Steam and Xbox sometime in the future. The project comes from the team behind projects like PowerWash Simulator and Velocity and was announced during today’s Xbox Partner Preview showcase.

The Ikaro Will Not Die reveal trailer is brimming with style, as it showcases a pink-haired protagonist zipping around stages and beating up goons. It looks like the character, who we can probably guess is named Ikaro, will also rack up views as they continue toward their goal, whatever that may be. It’s got a Hi-Fi Rush vibe to it, which is absolutely a good thing.

Thundeful and FuturLab shared more about what exactly Ikaro Will Not Die is in a press release. For starters, the team is treating this fresh new project as a spiritual successor to its Velocity series. That’s mostly because of its fast pace and flow-state action gameplay. Unlike those games, however, this neon-lit adventure focuses on third-person gameplay with a variety of new systems and mechanics not found in the studio’s previous work. The experience’s goal is to reward momentum as players learn to master the abilities at their disposal.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to share a sneak peek at our upcoming game, IKARO Will Not Die,” FuturLab CEO Kirsty Rigden said. “As a spiritual successor to Velocity, fans will recognise motifs from the series, but with the style and sophistication of the combat and traversal systems dialled up 1000x. We can’t wait to share more further down the line.”

FuturLab and Thunderful have only announced plans for the project to come to PC and Xbox for now. There is also no release date yet. While we wait for more information, you can watch the Ikaro Will Not Die reveal trailer below.