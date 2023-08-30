Imagine Dragons Releases Celestial Starfield Song to Celebrate Launch

Alternative pop-rock outfit Imagine Dragons has released a Starfield song titled “Children of the Sky.” This ethereal track arrives just before the long-awaited Bethesda Game Studios project launches for players who purchased the early access version. The song comes in at just more than three minutes and is mixed with lots of sweeping, dramatic shots of different planets found throughout the game. Those who have been following the game for a long time might also recognize some bits and piece of its soundtrack, which have been stirred into the song to make it feel just slightly more space-y.

Starfield was officially announced way back in 2018, so it makes sense to see Bethesda putting in the extra effort to make this launch feel special. You can listen to the Imagine Dragons Starfield song “Children of the Sky” for yourself below. Then, if you’re a fan of what you heard, you can hear the track again on all available listening platforms.

Love’m or hate’m, Imagine Dragons has spent the last decade working to become one of the most popular mainstream groups of the last decade. Although the band is probably best known for songs like “Radioactive,” “Believer,” and “Demons,” they have created more than a few tie-in songs as well. Including today’s “Children of the Sky,” Imagine Dragons wrote “Enemy” for the League of Legends spinoff show, Arcane. There’s also the songs “Levitate” and “Zero,” which were released for the films Passengers and Ralph Breaks the Internet, respectively. There’s also the song “Warriors,” which was released in 2014 as a collaboration project between Imagine Dragons and League of Legends developer Riot Games.

Starfield comes to PC and Xbox Series X | S for those with early access on August 31. The rest of the world, including Game Pass subscribers, will be able to jump in come September 6.

