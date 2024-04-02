Netflix‘s live-action Parasyte series is almost here, but it’s called Parasyte: The Grey. So, if you’re wondering what the Grey is in Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey, I’ve got you covered.

In Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey, What Is the Grey?

The Grey in Parasyte: The Grey refers to Team Grey, the task force that’s in charge of fighting the alien parasites. The parasites/parasytes are alien creatures that take over humans and turn them into monsters, albeit monsters that can retain their human disguises.

Protagonist Jeong Su-in manages to co-exist with her parasyte, but most of the parasytes are completely in control. That’s where Team Grey comes in, hunting down and eliminating the parasytes in hopes of ending the threat entirely. They’re led by the stern Choi Jun-kyung, who no doubt sees this show’s protagonist as big a threat as the other parasytes.

Will the two forge an uneasy alliance? Or will Team Grey hunt Jeong Su-in relentlessly? You’ll have to watch the show when it comes out on Netflix to find out.

Is Team Grey in the Original Parasyte Manga?

Team Grey is not in the original Parasyte manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki. In the manga and the anime it spawned that ran from 2014-2015, the military is aware of the parasytes, and there are military assault teams that take on the creatures. But they’re not as specialized or as stylish as Team Grey.

Team Grey lives and breathes parasyte extermination and has a budget behind them, so, in theory, they should be infinitely more adept at killing parasytes.

So, the answer to just what the Grey is in Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey is that it refers to the anti-parasyte squad Team Grey.

Parasyte: The Grey starts streaming on Netflix on Apr. 5.

