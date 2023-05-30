Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Launches in September

Square Enix has revealed a worldwide release date of September 28, 2023 for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The video game adaptation of the Adventure of Dai anime series also got a new trailer revealing more of its action RPG gameplay and more of that art style that Dragon Quest fans know and love. You can see the two-minute Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai release date trailer below.

Infinity Strash will retell the story of the anime through two methods: Story Mode and the Temple of Recollection. As you might have guessed, Story Mode gives players a straightforward narrative. The Temple of Recollection, meanwhile, allows players to play through an evolving dungeon that changes every playthrough. Players can equip accessories called Bond Memories to augment player abilities and stats, and when a Bond Memory is unlocked, players will be treated to a recreation of a scene from the original manga.

Those who preorder Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai will receive the Legendary Hero outfit for Dai and The Hero’s Tutor Bond Memory. A Digital Deluxe Edition comes with a few additional goodies, including a Legendary Mage outfit for Popp, Legendary Priest and Legendary Martial Artist outfits for Maam, and Legendary Swordsman and Legendary Warrior outfits for Hyunckel. Digital preorders are available now for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Switch preorders will go live at a later date.

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai will retell Dai’s adventure to becoming a true hero when it comes to PC and consoles this September.