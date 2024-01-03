Everyone’s goal in Fortnite is to surpass their limits and go even further beyond. But that process is made a whole lot easier when players are able to wear Saiyan skins. Here’s the answer to whether a Beast Gohan skin is coming to Fortnite.

Is a Beast Gohan Skin Coming to Fortnite, Answered

Fortnite has a long history of collaborations with popular shows, movies, and games. In fact, one of the game’s more popular events saw the Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha from Dragon Ball be added to the game. That was all the way back in 2022, but skins from that collab continue to appear in the item shop, and with the additions of Cell and Frieza to the game, every Dragon Ball item is currently available to purchase.

That means players can log into Fortnite and grab the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, Bulma, Piccolo, and Goku Black. But the most notable skin might be Gohan, and that’s because he has a popular style that’s missing from the game.

After falling out of the spotlight in the Dragon Ball Super series, Gohan returned to prominence in 2022’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which saw him take on the Red Ribbon Army without the help of his father. In the climax of the movie, Gohan gains a new form called Beast Gohan that aids him in defeating Cell Max and saving his daughter, Pan. This form has quickly become a favorite among fans, leading many to await its arrival in Fortnite.

Unfortunately, as it stands, there appear to be no plans to add Beast Gohan to the game. Additional styles for skins have been added long after an item’s initial release, but there’s no way to know for sure if that will happen for Gohan. Gamers will just have to settle for using the Beast Gohan Spray all over the Fortnite map.