Is Amnesia: The Bunker on Game Pass?

After a delay or three, Frictional Games’ Amnesia: The Bunker has found its way to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. It casts you as a French soldier locked in a World War I bunker with just a monster for company. But if you want to experience this nightmare, do you have to purchase it outright? Or is Amnesia: The Bunker coming to Xbox or PC Game Pass? We have the answer.

Amnesia: The Bunker on Coming to Xbox Game Pass

The Bunker is on Game Pass, both on Xbox and PC. It was announced quite some time prior to release, though when the game was delayed, its Game Pass status didn’t get that much of a mention.

That may have just been an oversight, or it could have been that the delay did jeopardize its status as a Game Pass game. But a few months before its release, it was confirmed that the game was still coming to Game Pass. And to cement that, it was announced as one of June 2023’s Game Pass titles, alongside games like Dordogne.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can also play it via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on PC, Xbox, phone, and more. All the Amnesia games are included in Game Pass, so if you want to start at the beginning with Amnesia: The Dark Descent, you can.

So, yes, Amnesia: The Bunker is indeed available for Game Pass from its release date of June 6, 2023.