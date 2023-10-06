Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been pushed as a return to the Assassin’s Creed games of old, though don’t count on seeing Ezio or Altair given the game’s time frame. But just how much freedom do you have in this new old game? If you’re wondering is Assassin’s Creed Mirage open world, here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Murder Playground

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s play area is smaller than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it’s still open world. You can splash about in the water a bit, but you’re not going to spend the entire game traipsing between islands and settlements. Instead, you’re mostly roaming around Baghdad, which is closer to the feel of the original few games.

If you roam too far you’ll get a message along the lines of the memory desynchronising. The game still takes place within a memory, after all. What I did appreciate was that the game immediately let me run off across the city, even when I was supposed to be following a newly-introduced NPC. When I hit the edge of the map about five minutes later, I got that message, accompanied by a rather cool sandstorm effect.

You can also count on there being a mission or two where you’re penned in but you have enough freedom to tackle assassinations your way and parkour your way around the city without getting horribly, horribly lost.

So the answer to is Assassin’s Creed Mirage open world is yes. It’s just a smaller world than the previous couple of games and it’s the better for it.