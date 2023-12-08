Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lets you team up with another player to take on the RDA. But what if the person you want to join forces with is on another platform? Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora crossplay or cross-platform? Here’s the answer.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Crossplay or Cross-Platform?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna. So, just how do those platforms play together? Rather well, as it turns out. Ubisoft’s open world movie game supports cross-platform play across all platforms.

You can play with another player on any platform, provided they have a copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Are you playing on PC and want to team up with someone on Xbox Series X|S? Go right ahead – the game will happily let you do that.

On top of that, it also features cross-progression. So, if you own the game on multiple platforms or if you started playing at someone else’s house, you can carry on when you open the game again. At least you can if you log in with an Ubisoft account, which is the one catch.

Like some other games, MMOs in particular, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will record your progress on your account, so provided you’ve logged in with the same account, your progress will be downloaded to the platform you’re on. Don’t worry – if you lose your internet connection, your progress won’t vanish.

What Multiplayer Modes Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Have?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora doesn’t seem to have been designed with co-op in mind, and that’s absolutely fine. While you can absolutely get a little help, you’re the hero, and it’s your badassery that will help boot the RDA out of the Western Frontier.

There’s only one multiplayer mode, and that’s online co-op. It’s distinct from the single-player mode, though progression earned in that mode should carry over to single-player. It only supports two players, so you can have only one other player teaming up with you.

You will need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live subscription if you’re on console, and you can only play online – there’s no local co-op split-screen mode. But if you’re both Avatar fans, you should have a blast. You’ll also have to progress far enough into the story to unlock co-op. You can find out how and when to unlock Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s co-op here.

So, the answer to whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is crossplay or cross-platform is yes, and it also supports cross-platform progression.