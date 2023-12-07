Thankfully, you can play Ubisoft’s latest open world game via co-op to explore the beautiful land of Pandora with a buddy. Unfortunately, it does take some time to access this feature, so here’s a guide explaining how to unlock co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

When Does Co-Op Unlock in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Co-op won’t be available at the beginning of the game. To unlock co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you must progress further into the campaign and complete “The Aranahe Clan” main story quest. Only after doing so will the feature unlock to allow you to invite or join a friend’s co-op session in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Surprisingly, unlocking co-op takes quite a bit of investment into the game before you can enjoy it with someone else, so be prepared to stick to the mainline quests if this is a concern for you.

Does Co-Op Have Cross-Platform Support in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Luckily, you can team up with anyone playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, or even Amazon Luna. As a reminder, the player who starts the co-op session will be the host, and Pandora will reflect their current progress.

Fortunately, any quests or activities completed by players in co-op won’t need to be replayed solo. The guest will keep most things gained during the session, such as gear pieces and world map collectibles. It’s unclear what particular items won’t transfer over once a guest leaves to return to their version of Pandora, but we can assume food, ammunition, and possibly gathering materials.

How to Start and Join a Co-Op Session

Once you have co-op unlocked, you can open the main menu and head to the System settings page to start or join a co-op session via invitation. Keep in mind that you can only play co-op with those listed as your friend.

You can also adjust whether you want cross-platform co-op enabled from this menu. Once the session begins, you won’t be able to pause the game, and any progress toward activities started after sending an invitation may be lost during this process.

Can You Play Split-Screen Co-Op?

According to Ubisoft, the developer decided not to include a split-screen co-op feature to “ensure the best player experience.” Co-op is exclusively an online-only experience that requires a stable online connection from both players.

For more articles about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, check our review of the open world title.