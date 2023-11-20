Video Games

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Multiplayer?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

The wait for Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is nearly over, which means you can explore the vast, open-world game sooner rather than later, but can you do so with friends in multiplayer?

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Multiplayer?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will include co-op campaign functionality, allowing players to team up to take down the RDA forces on the alien planet. Two players can experience the storyline and explore the gorgeous open world together. Of course, if you want to tackle it alone, you can do that, but Pandora and its enemies are vast and plentiful, so having a partner by your side is certainly a good option.

Similar to Far Cry 5, the multiplayer experience will be relatively strict when it comes to when and how you can play it, but fret not, we have all the information you need on that front.

How to Play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Multiplayer

Those wanting to complete Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in multiplayer will have to be online, as local co-op will not be available. The multiplayer experience is also bound to campaign progress. Players will be able to join another person’s session and progress their own campaign as long as they’re on the same mission. If those wanting to join the session are behind the host’s progress, the game will not allow them to. This is fairly typical, if not expected, of a co-op campaign.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Ubisoft open-world preview Na'vi Ikran

It is unknown if crossplay will be included in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but it seems unlikely at this point, at least at launch. Far Cry 5, from the same developers, did not include cross-platform play. Indeed, two-player co-op is as far as the Far Cry franchise has gone outside of FC3, which included a few four-player missions.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Amazon Luna on December 7, 2023.

