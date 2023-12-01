This new game puts you into the bare feet of a Na’vi, but will you be looking through their eyes, too? If you’re wondering whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is third-person or first-person, I’ve got the answer.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Third-Person or First-Person?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is mostly first-person, but it will also switch to third-person at some points. How does that work? Well, whenever you’re on foot, you’re seeing the world in first-person. There are some games where you spend the game in third-person and only switch to first-person for aiming, but Frontiers of Pandora isn’t one of those games.

Instead, your default view is first-person, whether you’re aiming or not. Then, when you climb aboard a mount, either winged or ground-based, you switch to a third-person view. According to this IGN interview, this decision was made so that the player would feel more immersed in the world of Pandora.

So, on foot, it’s first-person, but on a mount, you’ll be viewing the action in third-person. That, in turn, leads to another question.

Could Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Get Modded With a Third-Person View?

In theory, the PC version of the game could be modded to let you control the camera, but that doesn’t mean you’ll actually see your character in all their glory. And even if you do, they might move a little oddly. Don’t know what I mean? Take a look at this third-person Dead Island video.

That video looks strange because the animations are designed to look right in first-person, and in third-person, things get very strange indeed. So, even enabling a third-person camera wouldn’t necessarily give you a proper third-person view – it could be as off-putting as in that clip.