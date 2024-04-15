Is Black Clover Over?

Who doesn’t love magic and battle anime? Well, Black Clover is one of the best shows to capture these two things in recent years, but sadly it’s been off the air for quite a while. Naturally, this may have you wondering, is Black Clover finished?

Is the Black Clover Manga Over?

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

While the anime’s future is uncertain, the Black Clover manga is still in motion via Jump Giga. After many years of releasing through Weekly Shonen Jump, in December 2023 it was announced that Black Clover would continue its run as part of Jump Giga, a magazine that only arrives every few months.

The last addition to the Black Clover story was Chapter 369 which was released in December of 2023, but the next chapter is most definitely on its way and will continue the final arc of the story. Right now there is no date for when this will arrive.

Anime fans, sadly there is no confirmation that Black Clover is coming back. While it has been heavily rumored, the show hasn’t had any new episodes since it concluded its initial run back in 2021. Since then the only new animated addition was the Netflix film Sword of the Wizard King, but this was a story disconnected from the canon Black Clover adventure.

It appears that Black Clover still continues to grow in popularity even years after being taken off air, so bringing the show back wouldn’t be out of the question. In fact, it could give the franchise new life as we’ve seen in the past with releases like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

As we wait for more confirmation on the future of Black Clover’s anime, and the continuation of the manga there’s plenty of time to catch up on anything you’ve missed so far. Black Clover can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Netflix in some regions.

