Is Bleach Brave Souls Free-to-play?

Bleach is back and with the anime rising in popularity, naturally, gamers are looking for something to play. One of the best options is Bleach Brave Souls, for those who want to try this game out here’s what you need to know about the cost.

Recommended Videos

Can I Play Bleach Brave Souls For Free?

Screenshot via KLab

Yes, Bleach Brave Souls is completely free-to-play. That means you can enjoy more of the adventures in the Bleach anime universe without spending a dollar, but as you’d expect, there are opportunities to pay for extras if you choose.

With the release of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War the popularity of this iconic anime series hasn’t been this high in a long time. Interestingly, Bleach Brave Souls isn’t a new game, but it is still getting regular updates to keep things fresh. Furthermore, it will be coming to Xbox and Switch and Xbox this summer bringing new players to the game.

Bleach Brave Souls is already available on mobile devices, PlayStation 4, and PC, so with the additions of Xbox and Switch it will be right there for any gamer to try out. Again, completely free. While microtransactions can often be an annoyance for gamers you can relax knowing that most of the content in Bleach Brave Souls can be completed without investing any money at all.

2024 is gearing up to be another big year for Bleach fans with the third part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War scheduled to launch later in the year. This will be the penultimate release for the series as it approaches its conclusion and with it the conclusion of the Bleach story.

If you aren’t yet up-to-date on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War you can stream every episode so far on Disney Plus or Hulu depending on your region, furthermore, if you want to enjoy the original Bleach anime adventure it can be found at the same streaming home right now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more