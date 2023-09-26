Is Cyberpunk 2077 on Game Pass?

With Cyberpunk 2077 getting a huge wave of fresh attention alongside its game-changing 2.0 patch and ahead of the launch of the Phantom Liberty DLC, you might be wanting to dive in. Except, maybe you were burned by the less-than-stellar initial release and traded in your disc-based copy, or maybe you just never bought into the hype the first time around and aren’t yet convinced? If that’s you, and you’re wondering if you can try out Cyberpunk 2077 on the cheap via Xbox Game Pass, you’ll likely be disappointed to learn that the game isn’t available on the service at present.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

While we can never rule it out entirely, there has been no announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 will be made available on Xbox Game Pass. There is a very slight sliver of hope for the future, however, as publisher CD Projekt has previously engaged with the program, dropping The Witcher III: Wild Hunt on there back in December 2019, where it stayed until March 2021. The timing of that is curious, as it overlapped with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and could very well have been a part of CD Projekt’s marketing efforts for the latter game in terms of getting more players familiar with their work. If that’s so, however, they haven’t repeated the tactic for Phantom Liberty.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Plus?

If you’re a PlayStation gamer, you’re in a slightly better position. The Premium tier of PlayStation Plus does include a 5-hour trial of Cyberpunk 2077, but after that you’ll have to stump up the cost of the game to continue playing. On the plus side, it is currently on sale on most platforms, so you’ll be able to nab it at a significant discount for at least the next couple of weeks.

But in summary, no the full version of Cyberpunk 2077 is not available on Xbox Game Pass or any competing subscription services.

