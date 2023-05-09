Is Darkest Dungeon 2 Multiplayer?

Darkest Dungeon 2 sends you on a perilous monster-slaying journey with characters whose physical and mental wellbeing are in jeopardy. But can you share this journey with other players? If you’re wondering whether Darkest Dungeon 2 is a multiplayer game, we have the answer.

What You Need to Know About Darkest Dungeon 2 Single-Player & Multiplayer Features

As the name of the game suggests, it is the sequel to Darkest Dungeon. That title didn’t launch with any multiplayer options at all, but follow-ups often add new features. However, in this case, multiplayer isn’t one of those features.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is a single-player game with no multiplayer whatsoever. If you were looking to share the burden and responsibility of leadership, sorry, you’re entirely on your own.

Could DD2 Get Multiplayer Later?

It’s possible that the game will get multiplayer at some point in the future. Developer Red Hook Studios hasn’t mentioned any specific multiplayer plans, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it did happen.

Why? Because while Darkest Dungeon didn’t launch with multiplayer, there’s a piece of DLC, The Butcher’s Circus, that adds PvP combat to the game. This sequel could well receive another, similar addition. But for now, Darkest Dungeon 2 is not a multiplayer game.